“OXMOX präsentiert”: Die TOP TIPPS
Weihnachtsmarkt – 01., 08., 15., 22.12. – Gut Basthorst
Offenes Mikro – dienstags – Astra St. Pauli Brauerei
Vegginale – 01.12. – Cruise Center Altona
Keimzeit – 04.12. – Markthalle
(Foto: Bernd Brundert)
Winterspektakel – 18.12. – Die Kuppel
Silvesterlauf – 31.12. – Hauptmarkt Trier
Stereophonics – 12.02.2020 – Docks
Martin Rütter – 29.02.2020 – Barclaycard Arena
Detlef Soost – 04.03.20 – Markthalle – Empirio Hamburg
© Gregor Hohenberg
SELIG macht Selig – 21.03.2020 – Modernes (Bremen)
© Mathias_Bothor
Parkway Drive – 01.04.2020 – Sporthalle
Credit: Kane-Hibberd
Magnum – 06.04.2020 – Max Nachttheater (Kiel)
(Rob Barrow Photography)
Tarja – 15.04.2020 – Markthalle
Gotthard + Magnum – 22.04.2020 – Grosse Freiheit 36
Discomove – 16.05.2020 – Kanalplatz Harburg
Sunshine Reggae Festival – 12.06.2020 – Lauterbourg
SwissCityMarathon – 25.10.2020 – Lucerne (Schweiz)
Status Quo – 05.11.2020 – Sporthalle
Beth Hart – 15.11.2020 – Sporthalle