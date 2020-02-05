OXMOX präsentiert: TOP TIPPS
Offenes Mikro – dienstags – Astra St. Pauli Brauerei
Sabaton – 11.02. – Sporthalle
Stereophonics – 12.02. – Docks
Saint PHNX – 12.02. – Nochtwache
Orange Blue – 14.02. – Grosse Freiheit 36
(Photocredit: Alexander Schönberg)
Martin Rütter – 29.02. – Barclaycard Arena
Detlef Soost – 04.03. – Markthalle
(©Gregor Hohenberg)
SELIG macht Selig – 21.03. – Modernes (Bremen)
(© Mathias Bothor)
Parkway Drive – 01.04. – Sporthalle
Magnum – 06.04. – Max Nachttheater (Kiel)
(Rob-Barrow-Photography)
Tarja – 15.04. – Markthalle
Gotthard + Magnum – 22.04. – Grosse Freiheit 36
Discomove – 16.05. – Kanalplatz Harburg
Sunshine Reggae Festival – 12.-14.06. – Rœschwoog (Frankreich)
GameVention – 19.-21.06. – Messehallen
Seit 01.02.2020 ist unser Ticketshop online – spread the word! 😊
https://gamevention.de/tickets/
Airbeat One – 08.-12.07. – Neustadt-Glewe
(©Rita Seixas)
Kulturflut Open Air mit u. a. Gun Called Britney – 14. & 15.08. – Gorch-Fock-Park (Finkenwerder)
The Temptations – 08.10. – Laeiszhalle
SwissCityMarathon – 25.10. – Lucerne (Schweiz)
Status Quo – 05.11. – Sporthalle
Eisbrecher – 14.11. – edel-optics.de Arena
Beth Hart – 15.11. – Sporthalle