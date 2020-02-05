OXMOX präsentiert: TOP TIPPS

 
Offenes Mikro – dienstags – Astra St. Pauli Brauerei

Sabaton – 11.02. – Sporthalle

Stereophonics – 12.02. – Docks

(credit: Scarlet Page)

Saint PHNX – 12.02. – Nochtwache

Orange Blue – 14.02. – Grosse Freiheit 36

 (Photocredit: Alexander Schönberg)

Martin Rütter – 29.02. – Barclaycard Arena

Detlef Soost – 04.03. – Markthalle

(©Gregor Hohenberg)

SELIG macht Selig – 21.03. – Modernes (Bremen)

(© Mathias Bothor)

Parkway Drive – 01.04. – Sporthalle

Magnum – 06.04. – Max Nachttheater (Kiel)

(Rob-Barrow-Photography)

Tarja – 15.04. – Markthalle

Gotthard + Magnum – 22.04. – Grosse Freiheit 36

Discomove – 16.05. – Kanalplatz Harburg

Sunshine Reggae Festival – 12.-14.06. – Rœschwoog (Frankreich)

GameVention – 19.-21.06. – Messehallen

Airbeat One – 08.-12.07. – Neustadt-Glewe

(©Rita Seixas)

Kulturflut Open Air mit u. a. Gun Called Britney – 14. & 15.08. – Gorch-Fock-Park (Finkenwerder)

The Temptations – 08.10. – Laeiszhalle

SwissCityMarathon – 25.10. – Lucerne (Schweiz)

Status Quo – 05.11. – Sporthalle

Eisbrecher – 14.11. – edel-optics.de Arena

Beth Hart – 15.11. – Sporthalle

